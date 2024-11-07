Telangana village celebrates US election results at “Trump Temple”

The temple, built in 2019, consists of a full-scale statue of the Republican leader.

Trump Temple in Jangaon, Telangana

Hyderabad: Villagers of Konne village in Jangaon district celebrated Donald Trump’s re-election as the 47th President of the United States by worshipping him at the temple made for the American businessman-turned-political-leader.

The temple, built in 2019, consists of a full-scale statue of the Republican leader. It was constructed by Bussa Krishna, a self-proclaimed ‘true-hard fan of Trump’. His fandom earned him the nickname “Trump Krishna” among the villagers, until his passing in 2020.

Upon Donald Trump’s victory for the second term, Krishna’s friends gathered at the temple, cleaned and garlanded the statue and performed rituals with incense sticks, flowers and coconuts.

This was also done in memory of Bussa Krishna.

