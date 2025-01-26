Telangana: Angry Praja Palana beneficiaries lock up officials for choosing another village

The officials surveyed Khanapuram village for two hours trying to identify the beneficiaries.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th January 2025 9:18 pm IST
Telangana villagers lock up officials over new Praja Palana scheme launch
Hyderabad: Chaos ensued in Khanapuram village of the Mudigonda Mandal in Khammam district of Telangana when officials suddenly switched the launch of the pilot program of Praja Palana schemes from Khanapuram to Suvarnapuram village, agitating the likely beneficiaries leading them to lock up the survey officers in the gram panchayat office. 

As per the government’s orders, the Praja Palana officials had selected 20 villages in 20 mandals to launch the pilot programs of Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Illu, Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa and the issuing of new ration cards on a saturation basis.

Teams of National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) officials along with the local tahsildar, mandal parishad development officer (MPDO) and the mandal agriculture officer surveyed the village for two hours trying to identify the beneficiaries.

However, they later received a call asking to conduct a survey in Suvarnapuram instead as the pilot program was switched to the latter. The villagers of Khanapuram who were initially rejoicing over getting the benefits of the schemes protested the switch and ended up locking the survey officials in the panchayat office. 

Good sense prevailed on the locked officials who later decided to take on the pilot program in Khanapuram after they were set free by the villagers.

