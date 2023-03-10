Telangana: Visually impaired students can now opt from 3 languages in SSC exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education department issued orders amending GO MS No.27 that gives an exemption for children with Special Needs (CwSN) for studying and writing any one language out of the three in class X exams.

As per the amendment, visually impaired students may opt to study and write all three languages or avail exemption from studying and writing any one language out of the three in the SSC Public Examinations and other examinations from classes VI to X from this academic year.

Earlier, representations were made by various organisations requesting the education department to allow the visually impaired to choose from the three languages in which the examination question papers are issued every year.

The amendment thus came into force following the requests.