Telangana: Visually impaired students can now opt from 3 languages in SSC exams

Representations were made by various organisations requesting the education department to allow the visually impaired to choose from the three languages in which the examination question papers are issued every year.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 10th March 2023 2:01 pm IST
Telangana: Visually impaired students can now opt for 3 languages in SSC exams
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education department issued orders amending GO MS No.27 that gives an exemption for children with Special Needs (CwSN) for studying and writing any one language out of the three in class X exams.

Also Read
Telangana SSC exams to be held under CCTV surveillance

As per the amendment, visually impaired students may opt to study and write all three languages or avail exemption from studying and writing any one language out of the three in the SSC Public Examinations and other examinations from classes VI to X from this academic year.

Earlier, representations were made by various organisations requesting the education department to allow the visually impaired to choose from the three languages in which the examination question papers are issued every year.

The amendment thus came into force following the requests.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 10th March 2023 2:01 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button