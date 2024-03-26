Telangana have more than 3.3 crore registered voters: EC

Hyderabad: The total number of registered voters in Telangana as on Monday, March 25, are 3,30,13,318.

According to the Election Commission of India, the state has 1,64,14,693 male voters, 1,65,95,896 female voters, 2,729 transgender voters, and 15,472 service voters.

The commission said that there are 8,72,116 voters between the ages of 18 and 19. As many as 1,93,489 voters are aged 85 and above. The number of physically challenged voters is at 5,26,286, and 3,409 are registered as non-resident Indian voters.

According to Election Commission orders, 9,14,354 Form-7 (deletions) and 7,31,573 Form-8 (corrections) had been disposed of till Monday, March 25.