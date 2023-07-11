Telangana: VRAs to be accommodated into various ministries, says KCR

Published: 11th July 2023 9:38 pm IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced the government’s decision to accommodate village revenue assistants (VRAs) in various ministries, including Irrigation, according to their educational credentials and ability.

KCR stated that he expected the process to be completed in a week by following the proper procedures. He asked authorities to meet with VRAs and listen to their concerns. For this reason, a ministerial sub-committee was formed which is led by minister K T Rama Rao and comprises ministers G Jagadish Reddy and Satyavati Rathod.

As asked by the chief minister, the ministerial subcommittee will begin consultations with VRAs on Wednesday. He also asked chief secretary A Santhi Kumari to take steps to use the services of VRAs, taking into account the subcommittee’s suggestions.

The chief minister wanted the subject to be revisited after the subcommittee’s report was received.

This comes after various agitations held by the VRAs demanding pay as per the pay scales of the government.

