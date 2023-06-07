Telangana: Vyapam scam whistleblower Anand Rai joins BRS

Hyderabad: Prominent social activist from Madhya Pradesh, Anand Rai, on Wednesday joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Anand Rai, who brought to light the Vyapam scam that created a sensation in Madhya Pradesh, joined the party in the presence of BRS national President and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan here.

Also Read Telangana HC quashes land allotment to foundation headed by BRS MP

KCR invited Anand Rai to the party by offering a pink scarf. Rai is a popular RTI and tribal rights activist and enjoys good support from people.

Prominent tribal rights organisation Jai Adivasi Yuvashakti Sangathan (JAYS), which is fighting for the rights of tribals, declared its support for the BRS party.

It is a prominent organisation fighting for the rights of tribals and adivasis in Madhya Pradesh. Anand Rai is a key leader in this organisation. Along with them, JAYS president Lal Singh Burman, Pancham Bheel, Ashwin Dube, Gaziram Badole, Kailash Rana and others joined the BRS party.

JAYS founder Vikram Achalia said that a slew of welfare and development programmes are implemented with a humanitarian aspect for the development of SC, ST, BC and minorities under CM KCR as leadership in Telangana.

The JAYS leader said that the aspirations of the poor, backward classes, Dalits and Adivasis have not been fulfilled in the 75 years of independent India.

CM KCR is creating confidence across the country that he will fulfill the aspirations of the people of the country.

Meanwhile, several leaders and people from various walks of life from Maharashtra joined BRS.

Former MLAs and BJP and Shiv Sena leaders were welcomed into the party by KCR.

CM KCR explained to the leaders the BRS’ political and development agenda.

The BRS Chief said that India will lead the world if the available natural resources in the country are utilised optimally. Drinking water, electricity and irrigation facilities are the top agenda of the BRS.

The successive union governments failed to utilise the resources and address the long pending problems of drinking water crisis, irrigation and supply of electricity to all.

Telangana has succeeded in utilising the natural resources and overcoming the drinking water and power crisis permanently, CM KCR said.

KCR came out with a new slogan “Chand Sitare chhoro, Pani aur Bijili Jodo” (Forget about bringing down the moon and stars, give us water and electricity).

He mocked the previous rulers for not providing safe drinking water, irrigation facilities and regular power supply to the farming community in the 75 years of Independent India .