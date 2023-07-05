Telangana Wakf Board finalizes 86 agendas to address concerns in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A meeting of Wakf Board members was held on Tuesday, chaired by Muhammad Masihullah Khan, Chairman of the Wakf Board, a total of 86 agendas were finalized, and steps were taken to address these issues.

The meeting was attended by Maulana Syed Shah Ali Akbar Nizamuddin Hussaini Sabri, Maulana Syed Nisar Hussain Haider Agha, Kausar Mohiuddin MLA Karwan, Muhammad Farooq Hussain, Zakir Hussain Javed, and Chief Executive Officer Syed Khwaja Moinuddin.

Expressing his displeasure over the delayed start of the meeting due to the absence of officials, Muhammad Farooq Hussain stated that it was the first time he encountered such a situation where office bearers arrived late after the representatives. He questioned the punctuality and commitment of the officials, highlighting that if they were tardy on the day of the board meeting, it raises concerns about their efficiency on regular days.

During the meeting, the weighing committees and managing committees of various auqaf institutions received approval. Maulana Syed Shah Ali Akbar Nizamuddin expressed concerns about the delay in issuing orders regarding the approved institutions and emphasized the need for prompt action in such matters.

In response to corruption complaints against certain custodians, the Wakf Board has decided to initiate an inquiry and formed a committee to investigate the allegations.

Before the commencement of the board meeting, the attendees paid tribute to the invaluable services of Maulana Hazrat Syed Qubool Pasha Quadri Shutari. Condolences were offered to his family members, and prayers were extended in his honor.

Notable absentees from the meeting were Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, Maulana Syed Abul Fateh Bandgi Pasha Qadri, Malik Mutassum Khan, and Ms. Yasmin Sheikh IAS.