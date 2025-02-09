Telangana wants double-engine government, claims Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Coal and Mines Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy claimed on Sunday, February 9, that the people of Telangana also want the double-engine government of BJP in the state.

He participated in the celebrations organised by BJP at its Telangana headquarters here to celebrate the party’s massive win in the Delhi Assembly elections. He said the BJP returned to power in Delhi after a gap of 27 years.

“People of Delhi elected BJP with a huge majority to show their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi under whose leadership the government at the Centre is undertaking several development and welfare programmes,” he said.

Kishan Reddy exuded confidence that the double-engine government in Delhi would lead to the rapid development of Delhi. He claimed that states where people elected double-engine governments of BJP witnessed growth at a rapid pace. “Be it Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar or Maharashtra. All the states, which elected double-engine government, are growing at a fast pace,” he said.

Kishan Reddy claimed that the people of Telangana also want a double-engine government in the state. “The BJP is working in this direction,” he added.

MPs K. Laxman, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and other leaders participated in the celebrations. A large number of BJP workers joined the celebrations. Holding party flags, they raised slogans, burst firecrackers and distributed sweets.

Later, Kishan Reddy held a meeting with the BJP corporators in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). He discussed with them the civic issues in Greater Hyderabad and the party campaign for the ensuing MLC elections.

Kishan Reddy also discussed with corporators the party’s strategy for elections to the GHMC standing committee. Elections for the 15-member standing committee are scheduled on February 10.

In the previous elections held in March last year, eight corporators of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and seven of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) were elected. However, the defection of GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and some corporators of BRS to the Congress has changed the equations in the civic body.