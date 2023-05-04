Telangana Waqf Board approves wage hike for workers

Hyderabad: Chief Executive Officer Syed Khwaja Moinuddin has finally issued orders for the daily wage workers whose wage hike has been approved by the Telangana State Waqf Board. In a meeting held on April 16, the Chairman of the Telangana State Waqf Board, Mr. Mohammad Masihullah Khan, and all the members had decided to increase the wages of daily wage employees of the Wakf Board from Rs 500 to Rs 800 and directed to implement it before Eid-ul-Fitr.

However, the Siasat Daily published a news report on April 22 on the non-issuance of orders despite the board’s decision in favour of daily wage employees, and their problems were mentioned. Following the news report, the Telangana State Waqf Board has issued orders resolving the issue.

These orders issued by the Chief Executive Officer of Telangana State Waqf Board mention the application made by the daily wage employees in July, the representation of Member State Waqf Board Maulana Abul Fateh Syed Bandagi Pasha Qadri, and the instructions of Chairman Mohammad Masihullah Khan.

The employees expressed gratitude to the Chairman Waqf Board and all the members as well as the CEO for resolving the issue of orders to increase the wages of 55 daily wage employees. Mr. Mohammad Masihullah Khan said that due to the efforts and willingness of all the members of the Board, it has been decided to increase the salaries of the poor deserving employees who were serving on nominal wages despite being educated.

This decision by the Telangana State Waqf Board to increase the wages of daily wage employees has been welcomed by many, especially during the ongoing recession rumours and inflation resulted in financial difficulties for many people. The increased wages will help alleviate the financial burden of these employees and improve their quality of life.