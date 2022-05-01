Telangana: Waqf Board formed, Chairman to be elected on May 7

Hyderabad: The state announced the election of six members to constitute the Telangana State Waqf Board alongside four other state nominees. The election for the chairman of the board, from amongst the board members, will take place on May 7 at the Haj House in Nampally.

According to the press release, the government had appointed District magistrate L Sharman as the Election Officer for conducting and overlooking the process of the election.

AIMIM MP Assaduddin Owaisi, MLC Farooq Hussain, MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, Member of Telangana Bar council M Zakeer Hussain Javid, Sayed Akbar Nizamuddin Hussaini, and Abdul Fateh Syed Bandagi Badesha Quadri are members that have been elected to the board.

Additionally, the government decided to nominate four members of various categories to the board.

Mohd Masiullag Khan (Eminent Muslim), Sayed Nisaar Hussain (Shia scholar- Hyder Agha), Malik Mohesham Khan (Sunni Scholar), and Shaikh Yasmin Basha (Government Nominee) have been nominated as members of the board.