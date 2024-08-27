Telangana Waqf Board rejects controversial Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Waqf Board has become the first Waqf Board in the country to formally reject the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, recently introduced by the Central Government.

During a crucial meeting held on Monday, the board discussed the potential implications of the proposed legislation. The members expressed deep concerns, arguing that the Waqf Amendment Bill, if enacted, could significantly undermine the autonomy and functioning of Waqf institutions across the state.

The Bill has sparked widespread controversy nationwide, with the Telangana State Waqf Board labeling it as ‘unconstitutional’ and detrimental to the interests of Waqf properties and their beneficiaries. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, a vocal critic of the Bill, praised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for standing with the Waqf Board. Owaisi highlighted the importance of protecting Waqf institutions from any legislation that could threaten their independence.

The Telangana Waqf Board unanimously decided to reject the proposed Bill, viewing it as a regressive measure aimed at targeting the Muslim community and weakening the Waqf institution. The board condemned the Bill as part of a broader ‘divisive’ agenda.

In addition, the board resolved to advocate for the creation of a Joint Working Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 to present relevant documents and data from the Telangana Waqf Board. They also agreed to organize a conference with the Chairpersons and CEOs of Waqf Boards from states not governed by the BJP to strategize a unified response.