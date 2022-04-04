Telangana Waqf Board to deliver marriage certificates at doorstep

Hyderabad: In order to stop irregularities and bring transparency to Waqf Board’s Quzaat section, the chief executive officer has announced changes from April 4. Applications for marriage certificates will now be made online and marriage certificates will be sent through courier to the applicants’ home address.

The new systems shall be implemented from Monday. The Waqf Board has made a tie up with DTDC courier service. The marriage certificate will be delivered within 24 hours in and around Hyderabad city and within 48 hours across Telangana. The certificates will no longer be issued from the counter.

The applications can be submitted online. An OTP will be issued for making the fee payment. The fee for the marriage certificate will be Rs 500 including the courier charges.