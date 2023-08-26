Telangana: Warangal CID nabs teacher for fraud during SCCL exam

Hyderabad: A special team of Warangal police have arrested a 30-year-old teacher, who was absconding for the last three years, on the charge of appearing in an examination conducted by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for other candidates. The exam was conducted on March 1, 2020.

The teacher, identified as Shailesh Kumar Yadav, a native of Bihar’s Madhubani district was apprehended on Thursday, August 24.

According to a press release, Shailesh appeared in an E&M grade E2 exam of SCCL on behalf of other candidates.

A four-member team led by inspector G Sukreddy of CID reached Biraul in Darbhanga district and arrested Shailesh with the help of the local police.

Following a complaint registered by SSCL Kothagudem in 2022, police had registered a case and the accused was booked under section 120(B), 417, 420, 419 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He was also charged under the Telangana Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act-1997, 66 (D) IT Act 2000.