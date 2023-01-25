Telangana: Water for irrigation released from Ranganayak canal

Hyderabad: Finance minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday released water from Ranganayak Sagar left canal to ease cultivation for farmers gearing up for the second crop in different parts of Siddipet district.

The minister while speaking on the occasion said, “A hundred cusecs of water was released today. This water will fill 512 ponds in Narayanraopeta and Chinnakodur mandals. Later, 300 cusecs of water will be released.”

“Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ensured Godavari waters reach Siddipet. Thanks to his vision, farmers are now able to cultivate the second crop without any hassles,” stated Harish Rao.

The release of water will help at least 3,000 acres of fields in the two mandals.

The minister also distributed cheques worth Rs 17 lakh among 47 poor people at his camp office, under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, later in the day.

“So far, cheques worth Rs 26 crore have been distributed in the constituency,” he said.

In addition to this, the minister also distributed three-wheeler vehicles for the disabled and Kalyana Lakshmi-Shaadi Mubarak cheques to the beneficiaries.