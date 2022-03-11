Telangana water reservoirs to be promoted as tourist destinations: Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Tourism Srinivas Goud said that the state government is taking steps to increase the number of tourist destinations in the state.

To a question regarding converting the irrigation projects into tourist destinations the Minister said, “Sarla Sagar and Koyal Sagar projects shall be developed into tourist destinations as is the case in different countries.”

“The state government has a proposal to initiate tourist activities in the Koyal Sagar area with a budget of Rs. 8.30 crore after approval from the Central government. Apart from this project, there is a plan to develop the surrounding areas,” he said.

The tourism minister further said that Telangana has an extraordinary history as many historical monuments attract the tourists. “There are ample possibilities as well for developing water reservoirs and forest areas as tourist destinations.”

“After the formation of Telangana the tourism has increased by 14.6 9%. In the past 70 lakh tourists used to visit Telangana but after the formation of Telangana state about 3 Crore tourists visited the state prior to the coronavirus pandemic,” Gaud said .

“The newly set up water reservoirs shall be promoted as tourist destinations. The boating in Koyal Sagar shall start from March 17. Modern cottages shall be built near Somasila water reservoir. The booking must be made a month in advance,” the Minister said.