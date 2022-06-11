Telangana: Wearing masks becomes compulsory as COVID cases rise

Hyderabad: Telangana govt once again made wearing masks mandatory as number of COVID-19 cases in the state increases. The violators will have to pay fine.

Speaking to the media, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Friday said that the state will see a rise in COVID-19 cases till the pandemic turns endemic which is likely to happen by the end of the current year.

Giving further details on the COVID-19 cases in the state, he said that although the number of cases is increasing, hospitalization is near zero.

He also said that the patients who are getting infected with COVID-19 are witnessing mild symptoms such as fever, headache, sore throat, etc. However, he urged people to take precautionary measures.

He asked the parents of the school students who are aged 12-18 years to get their kids vaccinated to prevent any infection.

Will Telangana witness another COVID wave?

Amid rumours of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Telangana, Rao ruled out the possibility of another wave in the state.

Citing the reasons for ruling out, he said that firstly, the number of BA.4 and BA.5 cases in the state is very less. Second, most of the people of the state have developed antibodies as they got infected with the virus in the past.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

On Friday, the state reported 155 new COVID-19 cases. However, no fresh fatalities occurred due to the infectious disease.

Daily count of COVID cases in Telangana

Out of the total number of cases reported in the state, Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 81 cases followed by 42 cases in Ranga Reddy district.

As per the bulletin issued by the government, the number of active COVID cases in the state has reached 907.