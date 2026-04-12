Telangana widow seeks govt job for son after husband’s killing in Dubai

Hyderabad: A widow from Telangana’s Jagtial district has sought government employment for her son nearly a year after her husband was killed in a workplace attack in Dubai, drawing attention to pending assurances under the CM Pravasi Prajavani initiative.

Swargam Srinivas, a helper at Modern Bakery LLC in Dubai, was killed on April 11, 2025, along with another Telangana migrant, Prem Sagar, in a stabbing incident allegedly carried out by a Pakistani co-worker at the facility in the Al Quoz industrial area.

Ashtapu Prem Sagar and Swargam Srinivas, the two Telangana workers killed in Dubai.

In a petition addressed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Srinivas’s wife, Swargam Manjula, urged the government to fulfil an earlier assurance of support, stating the family continues to face severe financial hardship following the loss of its sole breadwinner.

She requested that her elder son, Swargam Chandu, be provided suitable employment as promised, adding that the delay has worsened the family’s financial condition.

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Manjula submitted the petition during the CM Pravasi Prajavani programme at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad. The appeal has also been forwarded to Telangana NRI Advisory Committee Vice-Chairman Mandha Bheem Reddy, seeking intervention to expedite relief.

In November 2025, the Telangana government appointed Prem Sagar’s wife as a pre-primary instructor in Nirmal district, offering relief to one of the affected families. However, Manjula said her family is still awaiting similar assistance.