Telangana: Wife hacks man to death for persistent physical abuse

Hyderabad: A man was hacked to death with an axe in Tirmalapur, Banswada Mandal, Nizamabad, for allegedly assaulting his wife and father.

The victim, identified as Ramulu, often returned home intoxicated and physically assaulted the accused, his wife Manjula, and his father Narayana, police said. Frustrated by the ongoing abuse, the accused devised a plan to eliminate him.

On June 9, she hacked Ramulu to death with an axe and disposed of his body in a septic tank. Subsequently, she dug a hole near their house and buried him there.

In an attempt to cover up the tracks, the accused filed a missing report.

However, suspicions arose among neighbors who alerted the police about a pit near the accused’s residence. Acting on this information, the police arrived at the scene and discovered the victim’s body on Sunday morning, June 23.

While questioning the accused, the wife confessed to the crime. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.