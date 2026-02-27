Telangana: Wife, paramour held for murdering husband

Hyderabad: H Venkateshwarlu, SHO Maheshwaram police station, said that B Anjaiah, 43 years, resident of Maheshwaram, was married to Anitha in 2008. The couple have two children.

In 2023, Anjaiah met with an accident and was not doing any work since. After remaining at home for long, Anjaiah got addicted to liquor and was drinking heavily. He was recently admitted to a rehabilitation centre.

While Anjaiah was staying at the rehabilitation centre, his wife Anitha came in contact with P Anjaiah staying in her village. On his return home from the rehabilitation centre, B Anjaiah came to know about the relationship of his wife with another man and objected to it, but the woman continued the relationship.

On February 9, Anitha called her paramour and murdered B Anjaiah and dumped the body in a pit.

On February 13, Anitha, to misguide the family of her husband, approached the police and lodged a complaint stating her husband was missing.

The police started efforts to trace the man. On February 26, the decomposed body of B Anjaiah was found in the pit by some people who informed the police.

On a complaint from B Anjaiah’s relatives, the police booked a case and, on suspicion, took into custody Anitha, who on interrogation admitted to having killed B Anjaiah with the help of her paramour and friends.