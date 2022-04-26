Telangana: Wife tries to kill husband by slitting his throat

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman slashed her husband’s throat with a blade on Monday, in Hanamkonda district, Telangana.

The victim identified as Raju (26), worked as a supervisor at a stone crushing unit, and the accused was identified as Archana. The couple married a month ago and had been staying in Pasaragonda village of Damera Mandal.

The incident took place on April 25 when the family member of the victim heard screams from Raju’s room to check. According to The New Indian Express (TNIE), the family member shifted Raju to the hospital where he got two stitches and was said to be out of danger by doctors.

During interrogation, the accused said that she does not have any problem with her husband and she was completely willing to marry him as well but she hasn’t given any clear statement.

However, Shyampet Circle Inspector (CI) B Srinivas denied the claims by the accused and said they doubt that Archana wasn’t ready to marry Raju and attacked her spouse.

The family also claims that after the incident when they questioned her she pretended to be mentally ill, even though she seemed perfectly healthy earlier.

Archana’s brother T Raju was also quoted by the TNIE as saying, “She isn’t telling us the reason for attacking her husband. After she accepted the proposal, we got her married to Raju.”