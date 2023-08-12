Telangana: Wild bear spotted in Karimnagar residential area

Hyderabad: A wild sloth bear that panicked residents after it entered a locality in Karimnagar was trapped by forest officials on Saturday.

Operations for trapping the bears were set in place after it was captured moving around in the residential areas.

On Saturday morning, the bear entered the Rekurthi area after moving around the Sripuram locality late on Friday night.

Panic created among the people, after a wild #bear entered #Karimnagar.



The #WildAnimal, which was found in Sripuram locality late on Friday night, moved into Rekurthi by morning.

Operation launched by Forest Officials, to trap the wild animal.#Telangana pic.twitter.com/y2zRVl9KOO — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 12, 2023

Residents of the Sripura colony captured the bear crossing a street in daylight on their mobile phones while its movement was also recorded on the CCTV mounted in the area.

Panic gripped people after watching the wild animal in their locality, following which they alerted forest officials.

Also Read Watch: Bear cub sedated at Dubai airport after escaping from crate

A team of forest officials rushed to the spot and started a search operation to trap the bear. A net around the bushes has been arranged to catch the animal.

After six hours of rescue operation, the KNR forest and Warangal zoo rescue teams reportedly tranquilised and trapped the wild animal.