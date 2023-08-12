Telangana: Wild bear spotted in Karimnagar residential area

After six hours of rescue operation, the forest rescue teams tranquilised and trapped the wild animal.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 12th August 2023 3:11 pm IST
Telangana: Wild bear in Karimnagar residential area captured
Wild bear in Karimnagar residential area captured

Hyderabad: A wild sloth bear that panicked residents after it entered a locality in Karimnagar was trapped by forest officials on Saturday.

BookMyMBBS

Operations for trapping the bears were set in place after it was captured moving around in the residential areas.

On Saturday morning, the bear entered the Rekurthi area after moving around the Sripuram locality late on Friday night.

MS Education Academy

Residents of the Sripura colony captured the bear crossing a street in daylight on their mobile phones while its movement was also recorded on the CCTV mounted in the area.

Panic gripped people after watching the wild animal in their locality, following which they alerted forest officials.

Also Read
Watch: Bear cub sedated at Dubai airport after escaping from crate

A team of forest officials rushed to the spot and started a search operation to trap the bear. A net around the bushes has been arranged to catch the animal.

After six hours of rescue operation, the KNR forest and Warangal zoo rescue teams reportedly tranquilised and trapped the wild animal.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 12th August 2023 3:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button