Watch: Bear cub sedated at Dubai airport after escaping from crate

Abu Dhabi: The Iraqi Airways apologized after a bear cub being transported to Dubai from Baghdad escaped from its crate in the cargo hold, causing flight delays.

A team of specialists had to step in to sedate the animal upon landing at the Dubai International Airport.

Also Read UAE residents can now update visa details and get new Emirates IDs online

“The company apologises to the passengers of the flight from Baghdad International Airport to Dubai Airport for reasons beyond the control of the company,” the airline said in a statement on its website.

The statement comes after a video clip went viral on social media platforms. In the viral clip, passengers are seen stranded on the plane due to the crash, while the other clip shows the bear walking inside the cargo hold, poking its head through the door.

Watch the video below

🎥 The bear caused a delay in the flight



🔹 A bear collar came out of the cargo cage on the Dubai-Baghdad flight and caused a delay in the flight. pic.twitter.com/SMpfyV3eEU — Everything you need to know (@Everything65687) August 5, 2023

“When the plane arrived at the Dubai airport, it was found that the animal had escaped the crate designated for its transportation,” it stated.

The bear was moved in line with international guidelines for animal welfare, the statement said.

The cabin crew then notified the UAE authorities, who immediately sent a specialized team to sedate the animal and transport it off the plane, it continued.

The airline said it had ensured that the incident did not affect the safety of passengers.

“The return flight resumed after making sure that there weren’t any damage,” it added.

The bear’s escape is not the first time such an incident took place. In January, a cat slipped from its carrier and roamed the aisles on a flight from Dallas to San Francisco.