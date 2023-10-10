Telangana will break free from ‘Kalvakuntla scamily’ on Nov 30: Revanth

Hyderabad: The TPCC president, Revanth Reddy, has expressed confidence that Telangana will break free from the ruling BRS’s misrule on November 30 when the assembly elections are scheduled.

Reacting to the release of the election schedule, Reddy stated that it’s time for the Chief Minister to retire and take a break. He believes that the lives of Telangana’s people will prosper, and they will reject the conspiracies of the BJP and BRS.

Revanth Reddy said on X (formerly Twitter) that the ‘countdown’ has begun for the ‘Kalvakuntla scamily’ (family of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao) with the announcement of the poll schedule.

Revanth Reddy, currently on a visit to Delhi, has also issued a press statement in which he declared Telangana will be free from the clutches of the ruling party.

He encouraged people to celebrate the upcoming Vijayadashami Dussehra festival with great enthusiasm.

Reddy also challenged, KTR and Harish Rao, by stating that they are in danger of losing power. He questioned their criticism of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, asserting that they lack any significant status.

Revanth Reddy challenged both KTR and Harish Rao to engage in an open debate comparing the welfare schemes implemented during the Congress regime from 2004 to 2014 with those of the current BRS regime from 2014 to 2023.

Accusing KCR’s family of seizing thousands of acres of land in Telangana, Revanth Reddy claimed they have engaged in corruption related to the construction of the Secretariat building and Shaheed Marg.

Reddy also alleges that KCR would use illegal funds to influence the election outcome, given the health concerns arising from Congress’s announcement of six guarantee schemes.

According to Revanth Reddy, the time has come for KCR to retire and rest at home, as the people of Telangana have already decided the outcome of the assembly elections. Reddy predicts that Congress will form the government in December.

Revanth Reddy criticizes Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi for their reactions to Congress’s criticisms of the BRS and the BJP.

He called on the Owaisi brothers to declare their allegiance and choose which side they stand with.

Reddy believes that both the BJP and BRS have conspired to defeat the Congress, but predicts that the BJP will lose deposits in 105 constituencies, similar to the 2018 elections.