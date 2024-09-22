Telangana: ‘Will continue to fight against Damagundam forest destruction,’ says KTR

A group of activist on Sunday held a protest against felling of trees in the forest as the Telangana government has decided to give 2,900 acres to the Indian Navy for setting up a radar station.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd September 2024 1:48 pm IST
Damagundam forest

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, September 22, said that his party will continue the fight against the destruction of the Damagundam forest in Vikarabad district.

KTR said, “For 10 years, KCR govt refused to handover nearly 3,000 acres land to Union Govt to save the 12.5 lakh trees and entire ecosystem.” He alleged that the current Congress government succumbed to the Centre’s demands and handed over the Damagundam.

In a post on X, the BRS leader said, “We have already taken a stand earlier this year in February and will continue to fight against destruction of Damagundam Forest.”

Activist protest for Damagundam

A group of activist on Sunday held a protest against the felling of trees in the forest as the Telangana government has decided to give 2,900 acres of Damagundam forest to the Indian Navy for constructing a low-frequency radar station. The protest highlights concerns over environmental degradation and the impact on local ecosystems, given the forest’s proximity to Hyderabad.

The activists under the banner of “Save Damagundam JAC” held a protest at Dharna Chowk on Sunday.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd September 2024 1:48 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button