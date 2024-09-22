Telangana: ‘Will continue to fight against Damagundam forest destruction,’ says KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, September 22, said that his party will continue the fight against the destruction of the Damagundam forest in Vikarabad district.

KTR said, “For 10 years, KCR govt refused to handover nearly 3,000 acres land to Union Govt to save the 12.5 lakh trees and entire ecosystem.” He alleged that the current Congress government succumbed to the Centre’s demands and handed over the Damagundam.

In a post on X, the BRS leader said, “We have already taken a stand earlier this year in February and will continue to fight against destruction of Damagundam Forest.”

For 10 years, KCR Govt refused to handover nearly 3,000 acres land to Union Govt to save the 12.5 Lakh Trees and entire ecosystem



River Musi originates in this area and it’s home to rich biodiversity



Within a month of taking charge, Congress Govt succumbed to the pressure and… https://t.co/s3Kfbdv7Nr — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 22, 2024

Activist protest for Damagundam

A group of activist on Sunday held a protest against the felling of trees in the forest as the Telangana government has decided to give 2,900 acres of Damagundam forest to the Indian Navy for constructing a low-frequency radar station. The protest highlights concerns over environmental degradation and the impact on local ecosystems, given the forest’s proximity to Hyderabad.

The activists under the banner of “Save Damagundam JAC” held a protest at Dharna Chowk on Sunday.