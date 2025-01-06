Telangana will contribute USD 1 trillion if railways boosted, CM to Modi

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Telangana was ready to contribute USD 1 trillion in the USD 5 trillion economy that the latter envisions to see India emerging only if the railway infrastructure and network in the state is given a major boost.

During the inauguration of Cherlapalli railway terminal which was virtually inaugurated by PM Modi along with other railway infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir, and Odisha on Monday, January 6, the Telangana chief minister reminded the prime minister that the proposals sent by the state government for the Metro Phase-II project was pending and needed the approval of the Union cabinet.

He requested the Centre to approve a dedicated greenfield highway along with a railway line connecting Hyderabad with Bandar Port.

Pointing out that South Korea was looking for “China plus 1” country for manufacturing electric vehicles, CM Revanth said that South Korea was ready to invest heavily in Telangana.

He also urged Prime Minister Modi to sanction a railway line alongside the regional ring road in Telangana, a railway line between Vikarabad and Krishna that would connect Hyderabad with Karnataka, and a railway coach factory in Kazipet.

“Telangana is a land-locked state which doesn’t have a port facility. The only way to increase connectivity and spur economic development is by improving the railway network and infrastructure,” Revanth observed.