Telangana: ‘Will cooperate fully’, says minister Gangula on IT raids

The minister denied allegations of irregularities in his firm which he said is functioning after obtaining clearance from the government authorities.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th November 2022 12:14 pm IST
Telangana minister Gangula Kamalakar.

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil supplies minister Gangula Kamlakar on Wednesday said he is ready to cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department following the raid.

The two agencies raided Kamlakar’s house, office, and other locations in connection with a granite mining issue. The minister denied allegations of irregularities in his firm which is functioning after obtaining clearance from the government authorities.

The minister has also asked his family members to provide officials access to lockers and all related information. Addressing the media at the Shamshabad airport, the minister said, “It is the responsibility of the investigation agencies to ascertain the truth. They should reveal whatever they have seized during the search operation.”

