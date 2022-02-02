Telangana will develop without Centre’s help: IT Minister KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao confirmed that the development in the state will continue with out the Centre’s support.

KTR, alleged that Modi Government ignoring the state government’s representations for allocations and treating Telangana as if it was not part of India.

He also remark that state government has set new benchmarks for others in welfare and development, and had only hoped that the Central funds will help the government scale up its activities.

“We sought allocations in the union Budget as it is our right. Though the Centre decided to dish out a step-motherly treatment to Telangana in budgetary allocations, we have no intention to slow down,” he declared.

The Minister criticised the Narendra Modi government for ignoring the State government’s representations for allocations and treating Telangana as if it was not part of India.

Despite the fact that Telangana had become a model state for others and was India’s fourth greatest contributor to the economy, the Centre discriminated against the progressive state when giving cash, he added.

TRS president KTR slammed the federal budget for doing little for the poor and handing a rough deal to a progressive state like Telangana. The federal government did not consider any of the Telangana administration’s proposals in its budget. He emphasised that Telangana had progressed faster in the last seven years than it has in the previous 60 years.

Further he remarked, “Despite our repeated requests, the Centre is yet to sanction national project status to either Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) or Palamuru Rangareddy LIS. It has failed to honour the promises made under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act,”

He accused the Centre of not providing a single cent for flood relief in Hyderabad despite the state’s appeals while instantly giving Rs 1,000 crore to Gujarat.