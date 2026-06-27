Telangana will emerge as the hub for blue-collar jobs: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, June 27, said the state would soon emerge as the country’s hub for the best-skilled blue-collar employees.

He said the state government’s ‘TelanganaRising’ 2047 vision for creating skilled youth is witnessing the world’s best companies participating in the hiring in ITIs upgraded as Advanced Technology Centres (ATC) in the state.

“We will soon become India’s hub for the best-skilled employees in the blue-collar economy too,” he said in a post on X.

Reddy was responding to media reports that 99 out of 100 applicants at the government’s Industrial Training Institute-Advanced Technology Centre in the tribal area of Utnoor in Adilabad district landed MNC jobs during a campus recruitment drive.

He said the Multinational corporations that drove the recruitment include Tata Motors and Foxconn.