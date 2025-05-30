Telangana: Will Kavitha’s defiance break BRS ‘strong family’ image?

Hyderabad: Most political pundits have always talked about a succession in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) between current working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and his cousin T Harish Rao, who has been working with the party since its inception with supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). However, party MLC and KCR’s daughter K Kavitha has now seemingly set-off a new succession battle with her brother, with political circles also being abuzz of a new party being floated by her.

While Kavitha has reiterated that she KCR is “god” for her, she indirectly criticised him and the party in her letter to her father that was leaked earlier. She asked KCR why he was not more critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during his speech at the BRS’ plenary in April. Moreover, she has also alleged that there were plans to merge with the BJP in Telangana as well.

A BRS functionary close to Kavitha denied that she is leaving or plans to quit the party. The issue at hand might be the fact that Kavitha may be looking for a bigger leadership role which she may not be able to attain in the BRS. “This is very typical especially in Indian politics due to patriarchy. She is very clear that only KCR is her leader,” he said, when asked about rumours of Kavitha starting a new political party.

Other BRS leaders, including those close to KTR, said that Kavitha’s letter and her current outburst about the internal issues of the party have more to do with her seeking a bigger role, “Basically at this point her current status is as far as she will go. There are no more avenues as there is no other bigger role she can fill. Moreover, she has also lost the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat twice as well,” said a functionary close to KTR.

Kavitha is a letter to her father asked him why he did not criticise more, and later to the media alleged that there were attempts to merge the BRS with the BJP. She said that it happened while she was in jail for the liquor scam last year.

Kavitha and her brother KTR had come on to the political scene after the Telangana statehood protests picked up post 2009. KCR’s nephew Harish Rao on the other hand has been with the BRS since its inception in 2001, and many in fact had considered him to be KCR’s successor. However, Harish Rao earlier this month said that he will follow whatever KCR has decided.

With the latest development, the image that the KCR family is a tight knit unit has been shattered. Since the formation of Telangana in 2014, when the BRS came to power, nothing of this sort had happened in the family. However, Kavitha’s defiance now has given the BJP and ruling Congress a chance to try and weaken the BRS.