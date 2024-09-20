‘Telangana will never forget…’, KTR slams govt over delayed farm loans

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, September 20 accused the Telangana government of betraying farmers in the name of loan waiver.

KTR alleged the Congress government have been inconsistent in implementing Rythu Bharosa scheme. “They (Congress government) made grand election slogans on Rythu Bharosa and loan waivers, but now, after agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s recent comments on Rythu Bharosa and Ryhu Bima Telangana farmers are left confused. They once claimed to support tenant farmers, but now they are backing out, cutting them off without explanation,” he remarked.

The BRS working president said that the Congress failed to fulfil its promises and betrayed farmers by withdrawing Rythu Bharosa investment support for the Kharif season.

“Today, they refuse to guarantee support for tenant farmers. The chief minister is backtracking from the 420 electoral promises made in the Congress manifesto, one after the other. Why make promises you cannot keep? This is nothing but fraud and deception,” he said.

Deteriorating health system: KTR

He also said the government failed to maintain the health care system in the state.

The Rajanna Sircilla MLA also criticised Congress for neglecting government employees; accusing it of disregarding their welfare. “The Congress government has failed to implement the government orders issued during the BRS regime, about the Employees Health Care Trust and left around 20 lakh families in distress. In contrast to the K Chandrashekhar Rao government treating employees like family, the Congress regime is not even releasing funds for their healthcare,” he said.

He warned the people of Telangana, especially farmers, would never forgive this betrayal and CM Revanth would pay for the deceit.