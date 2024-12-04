Telangana witnesses jump in property registrations in Nov

Hyderabad: The Telangana government reported an increase in revenue from property registrations in November.

According to the chief minister’s office, revenue rose to Rs 1,160 crore from 1.19 lakh documents this November, compared to Rs 1,127 crore from 1.05 lakh documents in the same month last year.

This marks a 13% increase in the number of documents registered and a 3% increase in revenue year-over-year.

Under HMDA limits

In just two days within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits, 625 documents were registered, generating Rs 21 crore in revenue for the government.

Officials noted that the majority of this income was derived from residential house registrations, highlighting a continued demand in the real estate sector.