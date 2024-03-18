Telangana witnesses unusually sharp spike in power consumption

Hyderabad: The state of Telangana is witnessing an unusual increase in demand for power supply. In the last week, the daily electricity supply in the state exceeded 300 million units, a local daily reported.

Compared to March last year, electricity consumption had increased by a staggering 30 percent in the Greater Hyderabad region. In this month, the average power consumption in the GHMC limits so far stood at 69.31 mu, whereas it was 58.75 mu in March 2023.

The report suggested that highest ever intra-day peak load on the transmission and highest ever daily energy consumption was recorded on March 8, with the two clocking at 15,623 megawatts and 305,19 million units, respectively.

Last week, the power demand was hovering over 300 MW in the state. The power consumption on March 12 was 305.43 mu, whereas it was 289.73 during the same period last year.

Also Read Shabbir assures support to farmers affected by hailstorms

Similarly, on March 13, the power demand was 308.08 mu, against 292.62 mu last year. Even on March 14 and 15, the power demand stood at 308.54 mu and 307.35 mu, the report noted.

“This year, the early onset of summer contributed to the demand increasing from 15,110 MW on March 1 to 15,403 MW on March 6. Last year during March, the power demand varied from 14,527 MW on March 1 to 14,830 MW on March 6, the officials added. Even between March 11 and 15, the power demand in the state was over 15,000 MW.”

Meanwhile, the power department is attributing the high consumption in residential and commercial areas to rising temperatures.

“The power consumption is likely to further increase once the harvesting season begins,” the officials said.

The officials further claimed that despite the surge in demand, power distribution companies were managing to meet the full electricity demand through effective management.

“There is more than enough power available for supply in the state. Discoms are ready to meet a demand of up to 16000 MW a day,” an official stated.

Power Consumption