Shabbir assures support to farmers affected by hailstorms

Hyderabad: In a bid to extend support to farmers grappling with crop losses due to untimely rains and hailstorms, Government Advisor for SC, ST, BC, and Minorities, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, pledged assistance on Sunday.

Shabbir Ali, accompanied by media personnel, conducted an inspection of the hailstorm-affected crops in Narsannapalli, Kamareddy district.

He engaged with affected farmers across several villages in Domakonda, Bhiknoor, and Rajampet mandals to assess the extent of the damage.

Expressing solidarity with the affected farmers, Shabbir Ali highlighted the pro-farmer stance of the Congress government, assuring them of government support during such challenging times.

He stressed the commitment of the government to provide necessary aid based on assessments conducted by officials.

The hailstorm wreaked havoc on various crops including paddy, maize, turmeric, chili, and mango. Despite the losses incurred, Shabbir Ali urged farmers not to lose hope and assured them of the government’s prompt action to address their grievances.

Shabbir Ali criticized BRS government’s negligence in compensating farmers for crop losses and providing crop insurance.

He vowed to advocate for compensation for every affected acre and promised to bring the issue to the attention of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Shabbir Ali directed Congress leaders at the village and mandal levels to conduct surveys of affected fields and compile detailed reports on crop damage.