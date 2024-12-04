Telangana woman accuses Congress leader Chakradhar Goud of sexual harassment

Hyderabad: A young woman attempted suicide after she accused Congress leader from Siddipet Chakradhar Goud of alleged misbehaviour and attempt to sexual harassment.

According to the woman, Goud reportedly told her he would buy a house and take care of her expenses. He tried to force himself on her even after she refused several times.

A video of the woman narrating her ordeal has surfaced on social media. She is heard saying, “When he offered to buy me a house, I told him I don’t need any favours. He pushed me onto a bed and tried to force himself on me. I escaped somehow.”

So far no action has been taken against Goud.

Goud has been in the news for filing a police complaint against senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao in the phone tapping case.

Harish Rao has been booked by the Punjagutta police under various sections Section 120(B) (Criminal conspiracy), 386 (Extortion), 409 (Criminal breach of trust), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

The Congress leader accused the former health minister of alleged harassment, threats, and unlawful phone surveillance.

Goud, who is also the founder of Farmers First Foundation, stated in his police complaint that Harish Rao developed a grudge against him due to his charitable activities, including financial support to families of farmers who died by suicide.

The BRS leader dismissed the accusation as false and baseless case and shot at the Congress-run government for playing divisive politics.