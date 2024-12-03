False, baseless: Harish Rao on FIR in phone tapping case

Hyderabad: After being booked in the phone tapping case, senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T Harish Rao on Tuesday, December 3 dismissed it as a false and baseless case.

The Siddipet MLA has been booked by the Punjagutta police under various sections Section 120(B) (Criminal conspiracy), 386 (Extortion), 409 (Criminal breach of trust), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

Alleging that it is a conspiracy weaved by the Congress-run government, Harish Rao said, “You (CM Revanth Reddy) are making illegal cases against me because you can’t ‘tolerate being questioned. You are exposing your true nature at every step.”

Rao was booked based on a complaint by a businessman G Chakradhar Goud who accused the former health minister of alleged harassment, threats, and unlawful phone surveillance.

Also Read BRS leader Harish Rao booked in phone tapping case

Goud, who is also the founder of Farmers First Foundation, stated in his police complaint that Harish Rao developed a grudge against him due to his charitable activities, including financial support to families of farmers who died by suicide.

In his latest X post, Harish Rao said, “A false case was filed at the Begum Bazar police station, accusing me of stating that you are “Evavetala Revanth Reddy,” someone evading the promises made. Additionally, the cybercrime police filed an unrelated case against me over a social media post shared by someone else.”

“Today, you have filed yet another baseless case at the Panjagutta station because you couldn’t tolerate being exposed for your duplicity and having it revealed in the public domain,” his X post read.

“No matter how many false cases you file, I will not stop questioning on behalf of the people. I will continue until justice is served, and you are held accountable by a public verdict in the court of the people,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)