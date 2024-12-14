Telangana woman attacked by leopard while attending nature’s call

Hyderabad: A 52-year-old woman, Bheema Bai, suffered injuries after a leopard attacked her in Dedra village of Bazarhathnoor mandal of Adilabad district.

She was attending nature’s call near a cattle shed when the leopard who was presumably on the hunt sensed her movement and attacked her. She was able to get away after she raised an alarm and people gathered to help her.

She has been shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad. The forest department has come forward to cover her treatment expenses. Her condition is reported to be stable.

Forest minister expresses shock

Reacting to the leopard attack, state forest minister Konda Surekha expressed shock and sought details of the incident.

Principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) RM Dobriyal informed that the leopard likely entered Adilabad from Maharashtra.

Recent wild cat attacks

Recently, there have been several reports of wild animal attacks in the state. On November 29, Morle Lakshmi, 21, was mauled to death by a tiger in Kagaznagar mandal of Asifabad district while harvesting cotton.

A day after this incident, the same tiger presumably attacked a farmer Rauthu Suresh, 30 in Dubbagudem village of Asifabad district. His co-worker, who raised an alarm, intervened in time, and the tiger fled into the jungle.