Telangana woman, boyfriend held for alleged murder of husband

The accused attempted to make it appear that the victim had consumed pesticide himself.

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Representational Image of crime scene
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman and her alleged boyfriend have been arrested for reportedly murdering her husband in Telangana. The incident took place in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The deceased was identified as Pendela Sampath, 32, a plumber from Golapalli village who was living in Buddharam village.

Husband’s death initially treated as suspicious

Police initially registered a suspicious death case on September 18. During the investigation, the case was altered.

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The accused were identified as Ummalla Srikanth, 36; Pendela Sumalatha, 26, the wife of Sampath; and Poludasari Tarun, 23. All three are residents of Buddharam village.

According to police, Sampath suspected an alleged relationship between his wife Sumalatha and Srikanth. He had also allegedly warned Srikanth several times.

Police said that Sumalatha and Srikanth then planned to eliminate Sampath. They brought Tarun into the alleged conspiracy by promising him Rs 1 lakh.

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On September 17, Srikanth and Tarun allegedly took Sampath to the premises of Buddharam ZPHS. They made him consume liquor mixed with pesticide.

Tried to stage suicide

Police alleged that after Sampath’s death, the accused attempted to make it appear that he had consumed pesticide himself.

Investigators alleged that Sampath’s body was taken to his house on Srikanth’s motorcycle.

Police further said that pesticide was poured into Sampath’s mouth, on his clothes, and onto the floor of the house to create the impression of suicide.

Police seize motorcycle and other items

Police said they seized the motorcycle and also the mobile phones belonging to all three accused.

The bottle allegedly containing the pesticide-laced liquor and the pesticide bottle recovered from the scene were also seized.

All three accused were produced before a court. They were remanded for 14 days of judicial custody.

Investigation is ongoing.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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