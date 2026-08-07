Telangana woman, lover plot husband’s ‘accidental’ death

Rajeshwar Rao's wife had reportedly asked Saidulu to kill him on the road and make it look like an accident.

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Man with a beard outdoors in a white shirt, looking at the camera, with a concrete wall in the background.
(From left) His wife's alleged chat; Rajeshwar Rao

Hyderabad: A man from Khammam has alleged that his wife, who is having an extramarital affair, is plotting with her lover to kill him.

According to local reports, the man has been identified as Rajeshwar Rao, a native of Chilkodu village, Dornakal mandal, Mahbubabad. He currently works in a private hospital in Khammam. He got married to a woman named Bhavani in 2016 and has two daughters with her.

On July 27, when he returned home for lunch, Rao allegedly caught his wife with another man. Growing suspicious of her behaviour, he decided to turn to the panchayat in Chilkodu for guidance.

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On July 28, he reportedly went to Perumandla Sankeesa village to bring his brother for the meeting. While on his way, he noticed another man following him on a bike. Rao tried to catch the man, but he managed to flee.

Back home, Rao checked his wife’s phone and reportedly found messages between her and a courier boy named Saidulu. In her messages, his wife had reportedly asked Saidulu to kill him on the road and make it look like an accident.

Rao then filed a complaint with the Dornakal Police, which registered a Zero FIR. The case has been transferred to Khammam Rural Police Station since Rao and his family currently live there.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Khammam Rural Police said that they received the Zero FIR but are yet to re-register the case.

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