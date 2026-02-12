Telangana: Woman carries knife to poll booth in Adilabad, detained

According to the police, the woman said she was carrying the knife so that her children don't use it in her absence.

A woman was detained in Adilabad after bringing a knife to a polling station during elections.

Hyderabad: A woman was detained for carrying a knife to a poll booth in Telangana’s Adilabad for voting in the Telangana Municipal elections on Wednesday, February 11.

The incident occurred at the Ramnagar ward, where the police personnel found the knife during checking. The woman, identified as Saima Parveen, was taken to the Mavala police station for questioning. According to the police, the woman said she was carrying the knife so that her children don’t use it in her absence.

Speaking toSiasat.com, the Mavala police said, ” We brought her to the police station for questioning and released her after verification of her statement.”

In a separate incident, an auto driver named Mohmmed Arshad was held for allegedly trying to influence voters by distributing bananas in Mahalaxmiwada. The police seized his rickshaw, which was carrying bananas.

