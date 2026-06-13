Telangana woman chooses lover over motherhood in couple suicide

Hyderabad: Motherhood is known to be one of the most divine and purest forms of love. Unfortunately, a woman chose to desert her infant daughter by taking her own life along with her lover, with whom she couldn’t get married to.

The heart-wrenching incident happened in Yellur village of Kollapur mandal in Nagarkurnool district on the intervening night of Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13, when the villagers found a man and a woman found hanging to a tree inside a mango orchard on the outskirts of the village.

This was neither Laila-Majnu, nor Heer-Ranjha love stories, where the tragic climax ended with the lives of the love birds. In this case, the sorrow continues for generations in the blood-line, according to psychologists.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/suspicion-of-infidelity-drives-newlywed-couple-to-suicide-in-telangana-3469333/

According to the police and family members of the victims, Renuka (23) and Shiva (25), both residents of the same village, were in love in the past. However, the family members of both disapproved of their relationship and refused to perform their marriage.

Two years ago, Renuka was married off to another man. They were also blessed with a baby girl a year ago.

Recently, Renuka’s husband found that his wife was talking on phone with Shiva. When she was questioned about it and taken to task, she went back to her maternal village, taking her daughter along with her a week ago.

On Friday night, when everybody was sleeping, she left the house. Upon hearing the cries of the little one, the family members woke up, only to find her missing from the house. Her parents and relatives searched for her, but couldn’t find her.

On Saturday morning, both Renuka and Shiva were found hanging to the same mango tree in an orchard, making their love immortal, but depriving Renuka’s daughter of the motherly love she deserved- for the rest of her life.

The police reached the spot and examined the bodies, and were investigating the case in the angle of death by suicide.