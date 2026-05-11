Suspicion of infidelity drives newlywed couple to suicide in Telangana

Hyderabad: Infidelity led to the tragic end of a newlywed couple who allegedly died by suicide in Siddipet district on Sunday.

Twenty-one-year-old D Anjali from Kondapaka Mandal and D Vinay from Komuravelli loved each other for a year, convinced their parents and got married on April 9.

Anjali worked as a tailor and Vinay earned a living by doing daily labour.

A couple of weeks ago, the couple migrated to Hyderabad in search of a better life.

However, their happiness lasted only a month when Vinay became increasingly suspicious of Anjali constantly speaking on the phone.

This led to a quarrel between them, and Vinay dropped Anjali at her maternal home on May 7.

His doubts only increased when he found her phone engaged or delayed in answering each time he tried to call her, escalating their marital quarrels.

On Sunday, May 10, when there was nobody at home, Anjali allegedly hanged herself.

Vinay received the news while on his way to his village from Hyderabad.

Having probably realised the irreversible damage which his suspicion had led to, he called his parents crying and told them to be careful. He also shared his live location before hanging himself from a tree. By the time his relatives reached the spot, he had passed away.

Based on Anjali’s mother Pochavva and Vinay’s father Sahadev’s complaint, the police lodged a case and were investigating.