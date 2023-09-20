Telangana: Woman cop dragged by hair amid Anganwadi teachers’ protest

Hyderabad: In a shocking video, Anganwadi teachers in Adilabad manhandled a woman SI amid protest for a salary hike on Wednesday, September 20.

Anganwadi is a rural childcare centre in India. They were started by the Indian government in 1975 as part of the Integrated Child Development Services programme to combat child hunger and malnutrition.

According to the media reports, these Anganwadi teachers and helpers have been fighting for salary hikes, the filling of vacancies, and the allocation of funds for a long time. After their demands were left unattended, they resorted to protest and called for a siege of the Collectorate in the Adilabad.

Tensions prevailed in the area after the protestors tried to reach the collectorate floor. Cops were soon deployed to get the situation under control but the opposite happened.

Adilabad: #Anganwadi teachers pulled away a female police officer, who tried to prevent protesters from entering into the collecterate during a Dharna.@TelanganaCOPs@NewIndianXpress @XpressHyderabad @Kalyan_TNIE pic.twitter.com/nl1X4ulDGl — B Kartheek (@KartheekTnie) September 20, 2023

A fight broke out between the protestors and the police following which a lady SI was dragged by her hair, away from the entrance when she tried to stop them from entering the Collectorate.

However, the lady officer tied her hair immediately and resumed her duties. Following the brawl, the protestors were shifted to the town station by the police.

Nevertheless, they continued to protest even at the PS and expressed anger towards the KCR-led state government alleging that their demands were being suppressed.

In the recent policy announced by the government, the retirement age has been fixed at 65 years.

Furthermore, it was announced that financial assistance and support pension will be provided to the retired teacher for Rs 1 lakh and to the helper for Rs 50,000.

Anganwadis, however, are reportedly not satisfied with the state government’s decision and demanded that a minimum wage be fixed at Rs 26 thousand.

They demanded Rs 10 lakh for teachers and Rs 5 lakh for helpers as retirement benefits and pensions summing up to half of the salary taken at the time of retirement.

They further demanded that the retirement age be reduced to 60 years along with health cards and paid leave be granted for all Anganwadi workers.