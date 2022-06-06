Telangana: Woman crushed to death by TSRTC bus

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old woman was killed in a freak accident when she tried to cross the road in Bellampalli on Monday.

The victim, Chintakindi Bavagni of Kannalabasti town was crossing a junction when she was crushed by a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus. She received fatal injuries and died on the spot, a police officer who is investigating the case said.

Chintakindi Bavagni, who worked in a private diagnostic centre, was the sole breadwinner of her family. Her father Venkatesh, an auto driver, was inconsolable. She was helping him get treated for dialysis when his kidneys stopped functioning.

As per footage from the CCTV camera, rash and negligent driving appear to be the cause of the accident. Venkatesh has demanded that stern action be taken against the driver.