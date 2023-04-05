Telangana: Woman dies over rash driving, son lodges FIR against father

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a son lodged a police complaint against his father alleging the latter’s irresponsible driving was the reason behind the death of his mother.

Accused Bandi Ramakrishna, a farmer by profession and his wife Rukmini, who hail from Sitarampuram had met with an accident on March 25 when they were returning home on a motorbike after attending a religious function at Abbugudem village.

Rukmini fell off the bike and sustained severe injuries when Ramakrishna allegedly drove it recklessly over a speed breaker.

Though she was rushed to the hospital she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Khammam.

Following her death, Ramakrishna’s son Narendra who works in a private firm in Hyderabad filed a complaint with the VM Banjar police alleging that his father’s rash driving led to his mother’s death.

A case has been booked. Further investigation is underway.