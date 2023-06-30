Telangana woman jumps into dam with three children in Sircilla

The woman was identified as Rajita. She killed herself along with seven-year-old Ayan, five-year-old Asra Jabeen and 14-month-old Osman Ahmed.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 30th June 2023 3:39 pm IST
Telangana: Man drowns in Dindi project while taking selfie
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman killed herself along with her three children by jumping into the Mid Manair dam in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district on Friday.

The woman was identified as Rajita. She killed herself along with seven-year-old Ayan, five-year-old Asra Jabeen and 14-month-old Osman Ahmed.

Rajita, who hailed from Rudravaram village in Vemulawada Mandal, had a love marriage with Mohammed Ali of Karimnagar ten years ago. The couple had three children.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: Man on train falls to death after robbers try to snatch mobile

The woman is believed to have taken the extreme step following a fight with her husband.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy. They registered a case and took up further investigation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 30th June 2023 3:39 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button