Telangana: Man on train falls to death after robbers try to snatch mobile

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old software engineer fell from a train and died while attempting to hold on to his mobile phone after robbers tried to snatch it from his hands.

The incident occurred near Bibinagar railway station on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Muppa Srikanth had boarded the Satavhana Express from Secunderabad for his village Nerella in Kmalapur mandal of of Hanamkonda district.

As the train was congested, Srikanth got a place at the door. The deceased was on his phone when the train crossed Bibinagar railway station meantime he was suddenly hit on the hands with a stick by a robber standing near the tracks.

In a bid to catch the falling phone, Srikanth fell down and came under the train and died on the spot.

Srikanth was working with an IT major in Hyderabad.