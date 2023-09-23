Telangana: Woman killed, two others injured in Warangal

Hyderabad: A woman died on the spot while two others sustained severe injuries when an RTC bus collided with a two-wheeler in Khilla Warangal Mandal on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Banothu Bujji, a native of Bojervu village. The incident occurred when the two-wheeler attempted to overtake the bus and lost control at Naidu Petrol Pump.

Following the incident, people gathered and started beating up the RTC bus driver. Upon the information, the police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured persons to Warangal MGM Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case and an investigation is underway.