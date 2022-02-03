Telangana: Woman lights her sister on fire over property dispute

Hyderabad: A woman named Rajeshwari allegedly set fire on her own sister Varalakshmi, over the distribution of their native land, at Wadiaram village, Telangana. A case of murder has been registered by Chegunta police.

According to Chegunta Police, the incident took place on Monday but came to light when Varalakshmi died yesterday. The deceased Varalakshmi (36) was residing in Wadiaram village with her two children: a 10-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son after her husband died a few years ago.

The accused Rajeshwari (32), the younger sister of deceased is a divorcee and had a long-running conflict over sharing the five acres of land which their parents owned in Kamareddy district.

The incident was took place on Monday night when accused Rajeshwari went to the deceased Varalakshmi’s house. The accused intentionally poured petrol on Varalakshmi and set her on fire, after they broke out into an argument over the property distribution.

In the scuffle, the accused also suffered some serious injuries. The police informed Siasat.com that she is currently getting treatment at Osmania hospital. A case has been registered against her.