Telangana woman marries Dalit, family attempts honour killing

Hyderabad: An honour killing was attempted on a couple by the woman’s father and brother in Telangana’s Mancherial district.

Fortunately, the couple survived.

The incident occurred in Bheemaram village. According to the police, Anjali from the Backward Class (BC) and Surender, a Dalit, were in a relationship and intended to get married despite strong objections from her family.

The couple sought help from the police, who conducted a counselling session for Anjali’s family. They informed them that their daughter and Surender were adults and that they could not be prevented from marrying with mutual consent.

The couple eventually got married.

This did not go down well with her father, brother and uncle, who believed she had brought “dishonour” to the family.

They went to Anjali’s residence and attacked the couple with axes and sticks. They also burnt down the house, causing property damage of Rs 5 lakh.

Police registered a case under the SC/ST Act against Anjali’s family.