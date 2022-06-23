Telangana: Woman stitched up twice after C-section in govt hospital

Hyderabad: Doctors at the Mancherial District Headquarters Hospital stitched up the incisions of a woman post her C-section delivery twice, after the first stitch-up proved to be botched.

Family members of the woman named J Begum said that she was admitted to the hospital on June 13 and a C-section was successfully performed on her on June 15. She gave birth to a child.

However, the woman’s incisions were not stitched properly, which led to bleeding. She was brought back into the operation theater where doctors stitched her incisions up once again.

J Begum’s family members alleged that this incident was due to negligence in surgery. They lodged a complaint with the district collector seeking action against the doctors.